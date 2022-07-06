Bhagwant Mann To Marry Tomorrow, Arvind Kejriwal To Attend Low-Key Event

Only family and close relatives are expected to be present at the wedding

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, will marry tomorrow in a small ceremony at his home in Chandigarh.

Mr Mann, 48, will marry Gurpreet Kaur, sources say. Only family and close relatives will be present at the wedding. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is likely to attend the ceremony.

"Mann Sahab is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur," senior AAP leader and spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI.

The former stand-up comic was divorced six years ago and has two children from his previous marriage.

His children live with their mother in the US. They came for Mr Mann's oath ceremony on March 16.

Mr Mann took over as Chief Minister after AAP won the Punjab election earlier this year, ousting the Congress.