Delhi Police Case Against Punjab Cops Over Assault Complaint: Sources

The case has been filed on the basis of a complaint filed by the journalist.

A case has been registered against the officers of Punjab police in connection with the alleged assault on a journalist in the national capital, Delhi police sources said today.

Sources said the Punjab police officials allegedly assaulted a Delhi-based journalist during a press conference at the Imperial Hotel on April 26, which was addressed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi Police have filed the case on the basis of a complaint filed by the journalist.

Journalist Naresh Vats, who works for "Hindustan Post", alleged that he was barred from attending the joint press conference despite showing his PIB card to the cops. When confronted, the Punjab police officials, who were present at the Imperial Hotel, physically and verbally assaulted him, the journalist alleged.

In his complaint, Mr Vats further alleged that no action was taken by either of the Chief Ministers though they were informed about the assault.

The Press Club of India and the Chandigarh Press Club have strongly condemned the alleged assault and demanded action against the accused police officials.

