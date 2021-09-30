Bhabanipur Bypoll LIVE Updates: Bypolls To Bhabanipur, 2 Other Bengal Seats Today

By-elections to Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies will be held today amid tight security and measures to tackle rain, officials said.
The by-elections will be held in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district.
A total of 72 companies of central forces have been deployed in the three constituencies, of which 35 were sent to Bhabanipur alone.
Three personnel will man each of the 287 booths at the 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur, an election official said.
The Election Commission has asked the Irrigation Department to be on alert owing to inclement weather conditions and all polling stations were directed to keep pumps ready to drain out floodwaters.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.
WB | Bhabanipur set for bypoll today, polling to begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm- ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021
Bhabanipur constituency will today seal the fate of TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, who is looking to enter the state Assembly before end of her 6 month period of Chief Ministership-without-being-an-MLA. pic.twitter.com/uFbYEGRmsx