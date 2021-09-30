Bhabanipur Bypoll LIVE Updates: Bypolls To Bhabanipur, 2 Other Bengal Seats Today

Three personnel will man each of the 287 booths at the 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur (File)

By-elections to Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies will be held today amid tight security and measures to tackle rain, officials said.

The by-elections will be held in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district.

A total of 72 companies of central forces have been deployed in the three constituencies, of which 35 were sent to Bhabanipur alone.

Three personnel will man each of the 287 booths at the 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur, an election official said.

The Election Commission has asked the Irrigation Department to be on alert owing to inclement weather conditions and all polling stations were directed to keep pumps ready to drain out floodwaters.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Bhabanipur Bypoll:

Sep 30, 2021 06:57 (IST) Not everyone can cast vote in Bhabanipur, Trinamool will prevent people from getting out of homes: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that not every voter can cast their votes in Bhabanipur bypolls as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will prevent voters to get out of their homes.

Briefing mediapersons, Mr Chowdhury said, "We are contesting in Samserganj. TMC is causing violence there. They have attacked local journalists. The administration is silent as they are the agents of TMC."

"We have trust in Election Commission. Our only demand is that the Commission must ensure that people cast their votes peacefully. I believe that not everyone can cast their vote in Bhabanipur. TMC will try to prevent the voters who probably do not give their votes to the party to get out of their homes," added the Congress leader.