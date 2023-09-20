'Best We've Ever Seen': US Envoy Hails India's G20 Summit

"The way we are cooperating globally, the way we are engaging bilaterally."

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti on Wednesday here in the national capital said that India has hosted the best-ever G20 and emphasised that India and the US are witnessing one of the most important stretches of the US-Indian engagement.

Speaking at Ananta Centre in New Delhi, the US Ambassador said, "I believe it was the best G20 we've ever seen, the breadth and depth of showing off your country, the successes that we brought together by making sure that we demonstrated to the world what finding what brings us together is not only as strong, but I believe, stronger than what sets us apart is a triumph that the entire country of India can claim credit for."

The US Ambassador also spoke about his experience while serving as US Ambassador to India and said that it was the most rewarding, exciting and fulfilling five months of his life.

Mr Garcetti added, "I've also offered that it isn't just about us as individuals. Collectively, we are witnessing one of the most important stretches of the US-Indian engagement in our entire lives. The way we are cooperating globally, the way we are engaging bilaterally."

In the same event, amid the India-Canada diplomatic standoff, Eric Garcetti has said that perpetrators should be brought to justice and that there should be a space for investigation before a judgment is made.

He said, "We care deeply for Canada just as we care deeply for India. And I think that moments like this don't define our relationship. But they certainly can slow down progress. And they're gut checks for everybody to say how do we interact with each other? What do we stand for? How do we enforce ideas like sovereignty and international law? And what are our responsibilities to one another? And I'm sure somebody's going to ask that question."

He added, "I would just say two things. One, those responsible should be held accountable. And I would hope that traditional friends and partners could cooperate on getting to the bottom. And I'll leave it at that."

Meanwhile, Indian nationals, students in Canada and those planning on travelling to the country have been advised to exercise caution amid the recent strain in relations between the two countries.

Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

The MEA said in view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.

