Bengaluru Woman Choked To Death At Home, Cops Suspect Husband

Police have detained Navyashree's husband Kiran and are questioning him

A 25-year-old woman was choked to death, allegedly by her husband, at her home in Bengaluru late on Tuesday night. Police said Navyashree's husband Kiran has been taken into custody and is being questioned about the incident.

A police statement says the complaint in the matter was filed by Navyashree's friend Aishwarya who stayed over at her place that night. Aishwarya has told police that Navyashree called her Tuesday morning and said she was upset over her marriage. She then asked her to come over.

Accordingly, Aishwarya reached Navyashree's home at Kengeri in SMV layout around 4.30 pm Tuesday. Soon after, Anil, another friend of Navyashree, joined them and the three discussed her troubled marriage over dinner. Anil told Navyashree to file a police complaint against her husband.

Navyashree and Aishwarya later dropped Anil home. On returning to their place, they went to sleep around 11.30 am. When Aishwarya woke up at 6 am next morning, she found Navyashree had been strangled to death. She called the police and reported the incident.

Police suspect that Kiran, who was suspicious of Navyashree, may have entered the house at night using his key and choked her to death. He has been detained and police are questioning him to get to the bottom of the matter.