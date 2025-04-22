Bengaluru Professor Allegedly Beaten For Stopping Men From Throwing Garbage

A professor in Bengaluru claimed he was beaten by three men after he stopped them from throwing garbage on the road. Professor Aurobindo Gupta suffered fractures on his face and a concussion in the alleged assault.

The incident occurred yesterday evening around 4 pm when Mr Gupta, a professor at Dayanand Sagar College, was on his bike near JHBCS layout when he saw three men in a car throwing plastic cups on the road. When he questioned them, the men allegedly punched him, pinning him to the ground. An FIR has been filed in the case.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Gupta narrated his ordeal and said, "I had stopped for tea...There was a car with three men seated in it. They overtook me, and then they threw some glasses on the road. I was on a bike, it could skid. When they slowed down, I went and asked them not to throw garbage on the road, and I left. They got angry and overtook me, stopped my bike and started hitting me. Two people holding me down and the third punching me."

Mr Gupta said he called the police from the spot, and the cops took him to the hospital and then to the Kumaraswamy layout police station. They have filed an FIR.

The professor told NDTV he suffered a mild concussion, a fracture in the bone under his eye and his nose.

This is the second such incident of road rage reported from Bengaluru in the last two days. Yesterday, a couple serving in the Indian Air Force alleged that they were assaulted in Bengaluru, but a new video emerged showing one of them thrashing the alleged attacker.

Yesterday, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose alleged that "A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people', and they abused my wife and me, I couldn't bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."

The video went viral, but initially it was unclear what triggered the assault.

A new video has emerged showing the accused, Vikas Kumar, and the officer attacking each other on a pavement in Bengaluru. The accused, in a green neon jacket, was pushed by the officer, who grabbed his neck while his wife was trying to stop him. Bystanders on the footpath intervened to stop the fight, talking to Wing Commander Bose. The accused was seen calling someone, after which the officer punched him. The man fell to the ground and kicked the officer who went after him as locals tried to stop him.