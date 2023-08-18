Bengaluru Gears Up For 'Zero Shadow Day'. All You Need To Know

Zero Shadow Day is a phenomenon that occurs twice a year.

Bengaluru, often hailed as the Silicon Valley of India due to its vibrant IT sector, is gearing up to experience the glorious astronomical phenomenon 'Zero Shadow Day' for the second time this year.

It occurs when the sun's position is directly overhead, casting no shadow on the earth's surface.

At 12:24 pm today (August 18), city residents will have the opportunity to observe how shadows disappear during this remarkable celestial phenomenon.

Bengaluru experienced its previous Zero Shadow Day on April 25.

During every occurrence of Zero Shadow Day, social media platforms witness an upsurge of posts that are primarily focused on this remarkable celestial phenomenon.

This time around, numerous posts and videos are already circulating in eager anticipation of the upcoming celestial event, generating excitement among people.

Ever felt like your shadow's playing hide and seek with you? Mark your calendars, because on August 18th, Bengaluru's shadows are taking the day off! Huh!? 🤨



It's called Zero Shadow Day, and no, it's not a new superhero movie. It's a celestial event where the sun is directly… pic.twitter.com/wUB7iO3dql — Tech Demystified ♨ ✍ (@bigfundu) August 17, 2023

Zero Shadow Day, a celestial event where vertical objects don't cast shadows, occurred in Bengaluru, #India on April 25, 2023. It occurs between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. The next Zero Shadow Day is August 18. #ZeroShadowDaypic.twitter.com/f7C8O00MUg — COSMIC DREAMER 🌌 (@MrCosmicDreamer) August 14, 2023

What is Zero Shadow Day?

Zero Shadow Day, also known as No Shadow Day, is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs in specific regions on Earth where the Sun is positioned directly overhead at solar noon. This phenomenon happens due to the Earth's axial tilt of approximately 23.5 degrees and its orbit around the Sun.

Between the Tropic of Cancer (about 23.5 degrees north of the equator) and the Tropic of Capricorn (about 23.5 degrees south of the equator), there are instances when the Sun is exactly overhead at local solar noon. This means that vertical objects, like poles or sticks, cast little to no shadow, as the Sun's rays come down almost vertically.

When does Zero Shadow Day happen?

According to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), Zero Shadow Day typically occurs twice a year in these tropical regions, around the times when the Sun crosses the zenith point. These dates can vary depending on the specific location and its latitude. The phenomenon has cultural and educational significance, often celebrated as a unique astronomical event. It provides an opportunity to teach people about the Earth's axial tilt, its orbit around the Sun, and the changing angles of sunlight throughout the year.