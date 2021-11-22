Bengaluru, Chennai Neighbourhoods Flooded After Rain, Boats Ferry People

The overnight rains in Bengaluru caused heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city.

Northern Bengaluru and several pockets of northern Chennai's Manali area experienced heavy flooding as a result of torrential rain in parts of the South on Sunday night.

Water entered several homes in the Manali suburb of Tamil Nadu's capital. Many parts of the neighbourhood in northern Chennai were heavily inundated due to excess discharge from the river Kosasthalaiyar. Excess water overflowing from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh city of Chitoor also contributed to the overnight deluge.

Boats have been deployed in some areas of northern Chennai to deal with the situation.

Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru saw heavy flooding overnight as the Allalsandra lake overflowed, inundating the lake's surrounding areas. Several roads in northern Bengaluru were left heavily waterlogged as a result of last night's downpour.

The Elhanka, Nagawara, Kogilu Cross and Vidyaranyapura areas of Bengaluru were particularly affected by the rain. In Elhanka, 134 mm of rain fell in the last 24 hours alone, contributing to the area's heavy waterlogging.