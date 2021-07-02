"Windows Rattled": Another "Boom" Leaves Bengaluru Puzzled

The sound, which many described as a loud "boom", was heard around 12.30 pm in the Karnataka capital.

Bengaluru: Many said their windows rattled because of the "boom". (File)

Bengaluru:

A loud sound alarmed residents of Bengaluru this afternoon and led to multiple tweets.

Last year, a "boom" heard in large parts of Bengaluru on May 20 turned out to be the sonic boom of a test aircraft.

The Indian Air Force test flight took off from the Bengaluru airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside city limits, the Defence Ministry tweeted.

"... The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude," it said.

Today's repeat had people wondering and soon, Twitter was flooded with theories and memes.

Many said their windows rattled because of the "boom".

No one has reacted officially from the state Disaster Management department, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or the police.

 