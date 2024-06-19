Bengali Actor Rituparna Sengupta Questioned In Alleged Corruption Case

Rituparna Sengupta was earlier questioned by the probe agency in 2019

Popular Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta was today questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Ms Sengupta arrived at the ED office in Kolkata this afternoon.

Earlier, senior Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating an alleged ration distribution scam where it alleges that rations meant for the public distribution system (PDS) was siphoned off and sold in the open market. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier arrested a businessman, Bakibur Rahman in connection with its probe into these allegations.

Ms Sengupta was earlier questioned by the probe agency in 2019 in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.