Bengal Town Tense After Trinamool Leader Shot Dead, Suspect Beaten To Death

A Trinamool Congress leader's murder and a lynching in retaliation have sparked tension in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Several homes have been set on fire and a political blame game has started between the ruling Trinamool and the Opposition CPM.

Trinamool leader Saifuddin Laskar was shot dead this morning outside his home in Joynagar. Mr Laskar headed the Trinamool unit in Joynagar's Bamungachi area and his wife is a panchayat pradhan.

Soon after, Mr Laskar's supporters caught a man they suspected to be involved in his murder and beat him to death. The ruling party's supporters also set fire to several homes in the area.

Local Trinamool leaders have alleged that CPM supporters were behind the killing of Saifuddin Laskar.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty has trashed the charge and said the murder is a "result of internal strife within the Trinamool". "It is no use blaming the CPM," he said. Mr Chakraborty said the police must conduct a proper probe and unravel the conspiracy.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the killing of the Trinamool leader. They said investigation is on and a case has been registered.