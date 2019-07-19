Bengal Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee Questioned In Chit Fund Scam

This is the first time that the actor has been questioned in chit fund scam.

Bengal superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is being questioned by the Enforcement Department in Kolkata for his association with the Rose Valley Group whose chairman is now in jail. This is the first time that the actor has been questioned since the chit fund scam broke out in 2013.

According to sources, Prosenjit Chatterjee had attended several events hosted by the chit fund group. He had also reportedly acted in a film produced by the group.

Mr Chatterjee is often called Bengal's one-man film industry. He has acted in over 200 movies, including some in Hindi.

On Thursday, another popular Bengali actor, Rituparna Sengupta, was at the ED office to explain transactions between Rose Valley and her company.

Ms Sengupta and Mr Chatterjee are the latest actors to be quizzed in recent weeks by the ED or the CBI in the chit fund scam.

In January, prominent film producer and distributor Shrikant Mohta was arrested for alleged links with Rose Valley.

Trinamool leader Madan Mitra was also questioned by ED early July.

The CBI has also issued summons to some others with Trinamool links

Rose Valley and Saradha are two chit fund companies that went bust in 2013, triggering a crisis in Bengal. Both groups collected deposits from ordinary people, promising exorbitant returns but eventually failed to pay up.

Gautam Kundu, chairman on the Rose Valley Group, was arrested in 2015. Saradha chief Sudipta Sen had fled when his company went bust; he was later arrested from Kashmir in April 2013.

