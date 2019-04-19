Locket Chatterjee's House Ransacked, BJP Complains Against Trinamool

Actor-turned politician and BJP's Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee at her rented apartment.

Violence was once again witnessed in different parts of West Bengal, a day after the second phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections. A BJP candidate's house was allegedly ransacked after which the party blamed the ruling Trinamool for the incident.

Actor-turned politician and BJP's Hooghly constituency candidate Locket Chatterjee alleged that some Trinamool supporters entered her rented house in Bandel and damaged appliances and other things.

Ms Chatterjee said 10 to 15 people barged into the house, damaged furniture, computer, smashed a television set and a mirror, according to news agency PTI. All of them rushed out of the house after that, she added.

The police team arrived at the spot on being informed, a BJP leader said. The BJP has filed a complaint with the police against Trinamool supporters.

Refuting the allegation, Trinamool leaders blamed "factional infighting within the BJP".

Hooghly goes to polls in the fifth phase of elections on May 6.

In another incident, a Class 7 student was hit by a bullet during clashes between Trinamool supporters and BJP activists at Chopra in North Dinajpur district, police said.

"Clashes were reported in the morning. Police personnel have been deployed to control the situation. According to locals, a student of Class 7 was caught between the firing and sustained a bullet injury on his left leg. He has been admitted to hospital," a police official told news agency IANS.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused, the official added.

The BJP supporters alleged that bombs were thrown and bullets fired by unknown people earlier in the day before security was beefed up at Chopra. Trinamool activists, on the other hand, accused BJP supporters of vandalising the houses and shops of their supporters.

"Trinamool supporters and leaders are habituated to creating disturbances. We will not allow their goons to create unrest. Our workers are ready to resist them," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

On the polling day yesterday, stones were thrown at the car of CPM candidate Mohammad Salim, as he was on way to cast his vote in Patagora of Raigunj constituency. Violence also took place near a booth in Girpar in the same constituency, where voters blocked the National Highway 34, claiming that some people did not allow them to vote, pushing the police to use batons.

