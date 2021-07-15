'Not Getting Enough Vaccines, Will Write To PM For Them': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Baner alleged that the BJP-ruled states are getting more vaccines than the other states.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flagged the "irregular supply" of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state and said she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention. "Bengal needs 14 crore doses but 2.12 crore is all we have got," she said.

The Chief Minister demanded "at least 2 crore doses" per month and said that even with this supply, it will take "six months to vaccinate seven crore people" with both the doses.

The Trinamool boss also alleged that the BJP-ruled states, such as Uttar Pradesh, are getting more vaccines as compared to the other states. "I don't have any problem but also give vaccines to us," she said.

This month, Bengal has received 25 lakh doses contrary to the "Health Minister's claim of 75 lakh doses", Ms Banerjee said.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday slammed the states complaining about low vaccine stocks, accusing them of "mismanagement" and that their "useless statements" are "creating "panic among the people".

His statement came after several states such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha reported shortages in COVID-19 vaccines.

The Healthy Ministry today said over 40.31 crore doses have so far been provided to the states and more than 1.92 crore balance and unutilised jabs are still available with them and private hospitals.

Vaccine supply has been a point of contention between the states and the centre amid the push to vaccinate more people before a possible third wave.

India's vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 39 crore on Thursday, as per a provisional report, said the centre, which re-took control of vaccination procurement from the states last month.