Tea, Cigarette Stalls But No Crowds: Bengal's COVID-19 Plan From May 4

Mamata Banerjee said standalone shops will be allowed to open but no gathering will be permitted (File)

Bengal is likely allow tea stalls, cigarette shops, buses and taxis in the areas least affected by coronavirus, or "green zones", from May 4, a day after the nationwide lockdown is due to end.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while listing possible relaxations, asserted, however, that the lockdown would continue in her state till May-end.

"We need to be at our homes for little more. Masks are mandatory in Bengal. Whether coronavirus leaves today or tomorrow we don't know. No research can confirm that. But the general idea is it will ease out by May end and June. We will have to follow this restraint till the end of May," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Standalone shops may be allowed to open in residential areas. These include, tea stalls and cigarette shops, but Ms Banerjee said no gathering will be allowed.

Electronic shops, mobile phone recharge shops, hardware stores, factories and construction can also restart in green zones from May 4.

Taxis and buses could also be allowed, said the Chief Minister, but with conditions.

Only 20 passengers will be allowed on buses for the sake of social distancing. For taxis, the number of passengers will be limited to three. Masks will be a must.

The easing of restrictions will not apply to districts in the "Red Zone", which have the most number of coronavirus cases. These include Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Purba Medinipur.

Bengal has 550 coronavirus cases, Ms Banerjee said.

The state says 22 have died of COVID-19.

Most of the cases - 88 per cent - are concentrated in three districts.