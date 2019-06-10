Bengal Face-Off Spirals, BJP Calls For Statewide "Black Day": 10 Points

Hundreds of agitated BJP workers gathered on a highway near Kolkata on Saturday night.

Kolkata/ New Delhi: The Bengal BJP will observe statewide "Black Day" today after some of its party workers were allegedly prevented by the police from holding the funeral of its workers, killed in political clashes on Saturday, on a highway near Kolkata. Political violence flared up in the state over the weekend. At least two BJP workers were killed and a Trinamool worker was shot and hacked to death in the North 24 Paraganas district on Saturday evening. The centre on Sunday expressed concern over "unabated violence" in the state over the past few weeks. However, the state has said "situation is under control".