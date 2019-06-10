Bengal Face-Off Spirals, BJP Calls For Statewide "Black Day": 10 Points

Hundreds of agitated BJP workers gathered on a highway near Kolkata on Saturday night.
Kolkata/ New Delhi: The Bengal BJP will observe statewide "Black Day" today after some of its party workers were allegedly prevented by the police from holding the funeral of its workers, killed in political clashes on Saturday, on a highway near Kolkata. Political violence flared up in the state over the weekend. At least two BJP workers were killed and a Trinamool worker was shot and hacked to death in the North 24 Paraganas district on Saturday evening. The centre on Sunday expressed concern over "unabated violence" in the state over the past few weeks. However, the state has said "situation is under control".
Here are the top ten developments in this big story:
The Bengal BJP on Sunday claimed its party workers were allegedly stopped by the state police midway on a highway near Kolkata when they were on their way to cremate the bodies of the workers who died in Saturday's clashes. After a face-off with police, hundreds of BJP workers carried out the funeral of two party workers in a village near Kolkata. The BJP has claimed that three of its workers died in clashes at Nayjat, about 70 km from Kolkata, on Saturday evening.
Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi, however, he has said the "report on violence" in the state is not on his agenda. He wanted to meet PM to "congratulate him for the huge win" in the Lok Sabha Election, he said. "There is no such thing (discussion on clashes in Bengal) scheduled. I did not have time earlier (to go to Delhi to congratulate Modi) and had sought time for a meeting with the PM," he told news agency PTI on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Bengal Governor expressed concern over "loss of lives" in the clashes. "Governor Tripathi is very sad at the unfortunate loss of lives and properties of the citizens. He extends his heartfelt sympathy for the families and near and dear ones of the deceased," a statement from his office read.
Workers from the two parties - Trinamool Congress and the BJP - had come to blows over the removal of party flags from public places in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. A Trinamool worker was shot and then hacked to death. Two BJP workers were killed - one of them shot through the eye. The BJP today is also holding a 12-hour shutdown in the Basirhat subdivision in North 24 Parganas district, the epicentre of the violence.
The Centre on Sunday, in an advisory issued to the state, expressed "deep concern" over the death of people in the political violence. "The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people," the advisory read.
Home Minister Amit Shah also sought a report from the state government on the violence.
The state government, however, countered the centre's advisory and said the situation in the state is "under control" and there were only a few "stray post-poll clashes". State Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De wrote that "firm and appropriate actions" were initiated in all cases of violence without any delay.
The Trinamool Congress called the Centre's advisory a conspiracy against the Mamata Banerjee government. "Why are they sending advisories to Bengal, a peaceful state? Why no advisory to UP and Gujarat? It's a conspiracy against Mamata Banerjee, Bengal and the government. We dare them impose Article 356 (President's Rule)," party leader Partha Chatterjee said.
The workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been on a spiral of violence as the turf war in Bengal gains momentum. The violence on Saturday was the third instance of violence in the last 10 days.
In the recently-held Lok Sabha election, the BJP increased its tally from two to 18 of the state's 42 seats. Mamata Banerjee's party was slightly ahead with only 22 seats.