Bengal Doctors Withdraw Hunger Strike After Meet With Mamata Banerjee

The protesting junior doctors of Bengal have withdrawn their indefinite hunger strike after a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this evening. They also called off their proposed strike across hospitals due on Tuesday.

Debashish Halder, one of the junior doctors, said, "In today's meeting (with the CM), we did get the assurance of some directives, but the body language of the state government was not positive".

"The common people have wholeheartedly supported us. They, as well as the parents of our deceased sister (RG Kar hospital victim), have been requesting us to call off the hunger strike, keeping in mind our deteriorating health... We are therefore withdrawing our 'fast-unto-death' and also Tuesday's total shutdown in the health sector," he said.

