Bengal Doctors Agree To Meet With Mamata Banerjee, Set One Condition

Junior doctors of NRS Medical College and Hospital said, "We want immediate end to this impasse by discussion with the CM, which, to maintain transparency, shouldn't be behind closed doors, but open to media under camera coverage".

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 16, 2019 16:31 IST
The doctors were demanding proper security at the hospital


Kolkata: 

After nearly a week of strike, the doctors in Bengal said they were ready for talks with the government. Junior doctors, who had been protesting after a colleague at a government hospital was assaulted by the family of a patient who died, had refused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeals for talks. The doctors were demanding proper security at the hospital and an account of the action against the attackers and refused dialogue till those conditions were met.

After a meeting today, the junior doctors of NRS Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, where the assault took place, said, "We want immediate end to this impasse by discussion with the CM, which, to maintain transparency, shouldn't be behind closed doors, but open to media under camera coverage". The government is yet to respond.

The doctors had gone on strike last week, and the protests had spread to other parts of the country since last week. On Friday, nearly 300 doctors resigned from the government hospitals in Bengal. The protest was backed by doctors in Delhi and a token strike was held even by the resident doctors of Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

On Saturday night, there were signs of the situation easing, as the doctors agreed to meet the Chief Minister, but wanted the meeting to be at the NRS hospital.

