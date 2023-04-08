Bengal Cops Stop Fact-Finding Team From Visiting Violence-Hit Hooghly

The team is scheduled to visit Shibpur in Howrah district on Sunday. (Representational)

A six-member team of an NGO was stopped by the police from visiting the violence-hit areas of Hooghly district on Saturday, officials said.

The 'fact-finding' team, led by retired Patna High Court judge L Narasimha Reddy, was stopped near Konnagar when they were on the way to Serampore and Rishra as prohibitory orders were still imposed in the area, a police officer said.

"We cannot allow people to visit these areas as prohibitory orders are still in place," he said.

The team is scheduled to visit Shibpur in Howrah district on Sunday, and also seeking to meet state Home Secretary BP Gopalika over the violence that rocked these areas during Ram Navami.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)