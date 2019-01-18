'In A Peaceful Manner...': Bengal BJP's Fresh Proposal For Rath Yatra

The letter said that the 'yatras' will not sponsor or subscribe to any communal message. (File)

The West Bengal BJP on Thursday submitted a modified proposal to the state government requesting permission for the Rath Yatra as directed by the Supreme Court and promised that the programme will be a "peaceful political endeavour", a senior state BJP leader said.

The Supreme Court had on January 15 barred the BJP from holding its proposed Rath Yatra, observing that the state government's apprehensions of violence during the programmes were not "unfounded" and asked the BJP to submit a modified proposal to the state government by addressing all apprehensions about law and order.

"As directed by the Supreme Court, we have submitted a fresh proposal to the Bengal government, requesting permission to start four 'yatras' between January 20-22 and assured the court that the 'yatras' will be political endeavours of connecting people in a peaceful manner," the BJP letter sent to the state secretariat Nabanna said.

The letter said that the 'yatras' will not sponsor or subscribe to any communal message or insinuation or hurt the sensitivity of people from different caste, creed and religion.

It also said the programme, if permitted by the state government, would work towards strengthening the democratic and secular practices of the country and adhere to all sorts of laws and regulations bestowed by the state administration.

"We have made the proposal as per the top court's verdict. It is now up to the state government to let democracy thrive," state BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar told IANS.

The four 'yatras' were originally scheduled to be flagged off party president Amit Shah in a span of three days.

Majumdar said the party leadership is considering bringing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the opening day of the 'yatra' if Shah is unable to attend due to illness.

"If Amit Shah ji is not able to come on January 20, we will bring Yogi Adityanath instead. Shah will come for the next two days," he added.