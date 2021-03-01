'I Am Scared': BJP Says Party Worker, Mother Beaten By 'TMC Goons'

" Shova Majumdar, the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, said she was beaten.

A BJP worker in Bengal and his mother were beaten "mercilessly by TMC goons", the party said on Sunday, hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state ahead of the eight-phased elections that begin on March 27. The Trinamool Congress, however, has denied the allegations.

"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shova Majumdar, the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, is heard telling news agency ANI in a video in Bengali.

The video was also shared on the BJP's Twitter handle. "Listen to the mother of a BJP karyakarta, Gopal Majumdar of 24 Paraganas, who was beaten mercilessly by TMC goons (sic)," the party wrote in its post.

"Mamata Didi, you will have to pay for the pain and tears of this elderly woman," it further said in Hindi.

BJP worker Gopal Majumdar from Nimta area in North 24 Paraganas district had alleged that three Trinamool workers attacked his house on Saturday, ANI reported. Police have begun investigations into the case, reports said.

In an apparent response to the BJP post, Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien last night tweeted: "Trinamool is running a positive campaign. BJP desperate. They have no counter to @MamataOfficial on good governance and #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay. So how low do they go ? Fabricate. Deceive. No one is spared. Not even senior citizens. #FakeNews factory. Exposed again. Pukeworthy (sic),"

West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, the Election Commission announced on Friday, making it the longest ever polls in the state, seemingly over concerns of violence voiced the loudest by the BJP. The results will be declared on May 2.

Poll violence is common in the state. The centre has already intensified the security arrangements ahead of the elections.