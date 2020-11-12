Stones Hurled At Bengal BJP Chief's Convoy, Several Injured

Stones were hurled at the convoy of Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh in north Bengal today, in which several vehicles were damaged and some motorcyclists in the convoy were injured, sources said. This is the second attack on the Bengal BJP chief. In July, he alleged that he was heckled today by the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress workers and his vehicle was vandalised in Kolkata.

Today's incident took place around 2 pm near Jaigaon in Alipurduar district. Mr Ghosh was there for a public meeting. Earlier, protestors had waved black flags when Mr Ghosh's convoy was passing by. A huge police force has been now deployed along the road from Jaigaon to Siliguri, where the state BJP chief is now headed.

The identity of the stone throwers is not clear yet. The BJP is blaming the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, though some sources claim they were the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha faction backing the fugitive leader Bimal Gurung who recently switched allegiance from BJP to Trinamool.

Mr Dilip Ghosh said it seems the Trinamool is trying to create a situation so that it becomes necessary to impose Article 356 in Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress has claimed that is the BJP's strategy to disturb Bengal and then demand imposition of President's Rule.