Mamata Banerjee Promises Minimum Annual Income In Trinamool Manifesto

Mamata Banerjee released the Trinamool Congress's election manifesto today

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised monthly cash to people belonging to economically backward classes, saying they will get "cash in hand on a monthly basis" irrespective of caste or tribe. The promise was in the new manifesto of the party which was announced today - a week after it was postponed when the Chief Minister sustained a leg injury in Nandigram.

Ms Banerjee also said her government will ensure minimum annual income of Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 for general category and backward community people in Bengal. "We are working for all castes and religions," she added.

"We are creating a world class economy in Bengal. We want to create new jobs and a new path for the youth of Bengal... We have fallen back because of COVID-19 pandemic," added Ms Banerjee, whose party is seeking a third straight term in power in face of a massive BJP challenge.

The manifesto included a host of schemes, among them a special credit card for students. "We will bring credit card of Rs 10 lakh for students for pursuing higher studies. Only 4 per cent interest will be charged," the Chief Minister said.