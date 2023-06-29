'Behind The Cold Iron Bars': Indrani Mukerjea On Her Struggles At Mumbai Jail

Ms Mukerjea is seeking speedy trial in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora

It has been over a year since INX Media chief executive officer Indrani Mukerjea walked out of the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai. She spent nearly seven years in prison for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. Now, an Instagram handle, believed to be that of Ms Mukerjea's, talked about her struggles in prison and how women inmates there showed her the "true essence" of support and camaraderie.

The caption of the post read, "In the depths of confinement, women showed me the true essence of support and camaraderie."

In the lengthy Instagram post, she wrote, "Last night I stayed awake and kept thinking about the corridors of the Byculla Undertrial Prison. My heart was filled with empathy for the innocent women in captivity. The suffocation of being in prison, incarcerated for something you haven't done is hell of a kind I wish upon nobody. But I can't deny, in my darkest days, I found inner peace too."

Ms Mukerjea talked that the women in Byculla prison possessed an extraordinary absence of malice towards each other. "Behind the cold iron bars, I observed something truly captivating. While people in the outside world often mask their true emotions, women in this secluded realm danced with genuine joy for one another."

"The true embodiment of female camaraderie and sisterhood unfolded before my eyes. There was unwavering support. Amidst the desolation of prison life, I discovered a profound truth: there is an unbreakable bond that unites women; they have an unparalleled capacity to uplift and fortify one another," the post read.

Meanwhile, Ms Mukerjea is seeking speedy trial in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. In her application, she said that the inordinate delay in conducting the trial has deprived her of her fundamental right to work in the country of her nationality (England) and residence, as also the freedom to travel freely outside India.

Sheena Bora was Indrani's daughter from her previous relationship.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy.

All the accused are currently out on bail.