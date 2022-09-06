In Pics: Then-And-Now As Central Vista Avenue Set To Open This Week

Comparative before-after pictures of the revamped Central Vista avenue -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious pet project -- reveal significant improvements in walkways, micro-irrigation and storm water services, benches, tree avenues and more.
In a series of pictures of the avenue -- set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week -- the renovated area appears wider, cleaner, greener, and with lots of useful upgrades.
Earlier, fresh photos of the redeveloped stretch -- from Vijay Chowk to India Gate -- showed red-granite walkways, lawns, concrete bollards, public facilities and dedicated vending zones.
The Central Vista Avenue, which extends from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate, is one of the most visited tourist places in Delhi. It is used for Republic Day parade and various other ceremonial functions which showcase the nation's Capital to the world.
As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath.
A total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones.
There are more than 133 light poles, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signage and stepped gardens along the red granite walkways. According to an official document, there are more than 900 light poles, including those in the gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round-the-clock.
The new signs will be acceptable for usage since they will have legible - font, colours, text, icons, and symbols that will depict activity in and around the Avenue area. It will emphasise the area's distinctive qualities and advantages. The goal is to create long-lasting and durable signage that is both robust and easy to maintain, as well as a design that can be used both now and in the future.
The new dustbins are concealed under granite and have a sleek, modern look.
The landmark canal in the redeveloped area also looks cleaner, with fresh construction around its perimeter.
Apart from being greener due to the expansion of the grass area, Central Vista Avenue now has underpasses, vending areas, public facilities, paths, and green areas.
The proposed Master Plan strives to preserve the historical significance of the structures and spaces while restoring the original symmetry and order, the government has said.
Post-redevelopment, the space of lawn is expected to increase from 3,50,000 sq. metres to around 3,90,000 sq. metres, resulting in an increase in the overall green cover of the Central Vista Avenue.
Work on its redevelopment had begun in February 2021 and was supposed to be completed by December 2021. However, after some delays, it is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 8.