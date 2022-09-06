In Pics: Then-And-Now As Central Vista Avenue Set To Open This Week

The Central Vista Avenue is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 8.

Comparative before-after pictures of the revamped Central Vista avenue -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious pet project -- reveal significant improvements in walkways, micro-irrigation and storm water services, benches, tree avenues and more.

In a series of pictures of the avenue -- set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week -- the renovated area appears wider, cleaner, greener, and with lots of useful upgrades.

Earlier, fresh photos of the redeveloped stretch -- from Vijay Chowk to India Gate -- showed red-granite walkways, lawns, concrete bollards, public facilities and dedicated vending zones.

The Central Vista Avenue, which extends from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate, is one of the most visited tourist places in Delhi. It is used for Republic Day parade and various other ceremonial functions which showcase the nation's Capital to the world.

As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath.