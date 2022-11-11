'Before 2017...': PM Modi Writes To Himachal Voters, Jibes Congress

He appealed to the people to vote BJP back into power to continue this journey of development.

A day before polling in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the people of the poll-bound hill state claiming the "double engine government" -- BJP at both Centre and the state -- has sped up developmental work in the bordering areas of the state that had been "neglected for decades". He appealed to the people to vote BJP back into power to continue this journey of development.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of blocking the Centre's scheme in the state.

"When I was elected at the Centre in 2014, and there was a different party in power in Himachal Pradesh, they blocked the Centre's schemes here. Only when the BJP came to power in the state in 2017 did the development start rapidly. You must not stop this now," he said.

The Prime Minister also claimed that his party made several efforts to make life easier for the "sisters and mothers" of the state. Pointing to the Ujjwala scheme, construction of toilets, and piped water in every home, he said many such schemes were expedited, which are showing results now.

"Today the hills have become the centre of progress and tourism instead of migration and difficulty," he said, adding that farming and gardening infrastructure are being developed in the state along with creating job opportunities for the youth through industries.

Appealing to the people of the state to vote in large numbers, PM Modi said every vote will further strengthen him.

The campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls ended on Thursday, with the BJP and Congress engaged in a keen contest and Aam Aadmi Party also trying to make its presence felt in the hill state.

The results will be declared on December 8 along with the outcome of the Gujarat polls.