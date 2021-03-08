5 Killed, 8 Injured As Truck Collides Autorickshaw In Maharashtra

Five people lost their lives in the incident. (Representational)

Five persons were killed and eight others were injured on Sunday night after a truck collided with an autorickshaw on Beed-Parli highway in Maharashtra and went on hit a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler before landing into a roadside pond, police said.

The people who lost their lives, including two children, were travelling in the autorickshaw to Beed from Wadvani tehsil when the truck rammed into it around 8 pm, a police official said.

Five of the eight injured were from the autorickshaw while two others were travelling in the four-wheeler. Another person was riding the two-wheeler, the official said.

Some of the injured persons were admitted in Beed civil hospital and remaining others were sent to Aurangabad, he said.

The driver of the truck fled after the accident, the official said.

Those who lost their lives in the incident were identified as Madina Pathan (30), Tabassum Pathan (40), Rehan Pathan (10), Tamanna Pathan (8) and Saro Sattar Pathan (40), all residents of Shahu Nagar in Beed city.