'Be It Arvind Kejriwal Or...': Akhilesh Yadav On Probe Agency Summons

Akhilesh Yadav said he believes that they will get justice in time. (File)

Reacting to the summons issued to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that those who raise voice for people will have cases registered against them.

"Be it Arvind Kejriwal, Azam Khan or other MLAs of the Samajwadi Party or those who are standing with me, if they try to raise public voice, cases against them will be registered; many have already been registered. If they raise their voice, 20, 25 or 30 cases will be registered against them," Akhilesh Yadav said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

The Samajwadi Party chief said that Arvind Kejriwal or Azam Khan's family is being bothered because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that they may turn into a formidable force.

"Be it Arvind Kejriwal or the family of Azam Khan, all of them are bothered because the BJP feels that they may turn out as a huge force. If they demoralise them here, the entire party will become hopeless," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, however, claimed that he trusts the public and the courts and he believes that they will get justice in time.

"We trust the public and the court that they will get justice someday," he said.

The ED had summoned the Delhi chief minister for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Delhi Chief Minister, however, demanded that the ED withdraw its notice summoning him for questioning, claiming that it was "illegal and politically motivated".

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on October 31 cleared a proposal to take back the building and land of Murtaza Higher Secondary School leased by the secondary education department to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur by the then SP government in 2007.

