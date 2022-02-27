Amid Ukraine Crisis, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO On Why 'Geography Matters' For India

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 26.

Sunday (February 27) marks the fourth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As the conflict intensifies further, Russian troops entered Kharkiv — Ukraine's second-largest city — on Sunday. Highlighting the relevance of the Russian invasion from the point of view of geography, Uday Kotak, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, stated in a Twitter post, "Ukraine Russia conflict highlights that geography matters."

Mr Kotak then highlighted the "challenges".

"For India, with China on one side and Pakistan on the other, both nuclear enabled, our dependence on Russian military equipment, and US far away, we have challenges," he wrote.

Finally, he mentioned about being self-reliant, or "atmanirbhar". "One thing this war teaches for sure: be Atmanirbhar!" he wrote.

Here's the tweet:

Ukraine Russia conflict highlights that geography matters. For India, with China on one side and Pakistan on the other, both nuclear enabled, our dependence on Russian military equipment, and US far away, we have challenges. One thing this war teaches for sure : be Atmanirbhar! — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 27, 2022

Earlier, on Sunday, Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, said in a Facebook post that "Russian enemy's light vehicles broke into the city of Kharkiv,” and added that “Ukrainian armed forces are eliminating the enemy".

On Saturday (February 26), Western allies agreed on a new round of financial sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, including the removal of several Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system.

The White House said the group of world powers was determined to continue “imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies” in a joint statement.

With Ukrainian soldiers fighting back against Russian advances, Western diplomats say there is a genuine desire to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin pays the highest price possible for the invasion.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 26. Over the past few days, Russian forces have pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles and even attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from all sides.

On Sunday, Ukraine rejected Russia's allegations that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire but said that it was not willing to accept "unacceptable conditions" after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of extending the conflict.