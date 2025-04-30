PM Modi Pays Tributes To Basava On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Basava, a revered 12th-century social reformer, philosopher, and administrator born in present-day Karnataka, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanthi, we remember the profound wisdom of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. His vision for society and his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalized continue to guide us." Basava is a revered figure, especially among the Lingayats.

The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, wishing that it renders a new strength to the resolve of building a 'Viksit India'.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)