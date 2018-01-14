Bar Council Panel To Meet Chief Justice Of India, Other Supreme Court Judges Today

Here are the live updates of the Bar Council Panel meet:

A seven-member panel of the Bar Council of India, a regulatory body for lawyers, will meet the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and other Supreme Court judges today after four senior-most judges of the top court went public with their grievances on Friday. In a press conference, a first, the judges underscored that "things weren't in order" in the judiciary and said preservation of the institution was necessary for the "survival of democracy". "We want the rift to be resolved peacefully," the council chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said about the meet.