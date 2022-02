Bappi Lahiri's last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3. (File)

Music compser and singer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital today. He was 69.

Bappi Lahiri is known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like '<i>Chalte Chalte</i>', '<i>Disco Dancer</i>', and '<i>Sharaabi</i>'. His last Bollywood song titled <i>Bhankas</i> was for the 2020 film '<i>Baaghi 3</i>'.

In April last year, the singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid. He recovered after a few days.