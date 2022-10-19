Bangladeshi Teacher Thinks Shashi Tharoor's Hairline Is 'Good Quartic Fit,' Congress Leader Responds

The pictures highlight Mr Tharoor's hairline

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor often has people reaching for their dictionaries with his use of long and obscure words- but this time he shared a letter he received from a teacher in Bangladesh. His post has triggered hilarious reactions on social media.

A Mathematics teacher attempted to demonstrate quartic function with Mr Tharoor's hairline and it has left the netizens in splits.

The pictures highlight his hairline and show a quartic function. According to the Bangladeshi teacher, the parliamentarian's hairlines perfectly resemble a quartic function and it has left social media users intrigued.

Along with the post, Mr Tharoor wrote, "Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: "I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below & feel free to use it."

Check out the tweet here:

Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: "I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below & feel free to use it."😃👋 pic.twitter.com/1YoIiGZEg2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 18, 2022

The post has amassed nearly 6,000 likes and 393 retweets with hundreds of comments. A user wrote, "Oh this is hilarious." Another user commented, "Sir I've barely started understanding your English now, please don't complicate Maths as well."

The third user commented, "Always knew there was some quadrant of enigma involved." "Next time when I go to barber, I will give him a mathematical equation to determine how my hairstyle should be," the fourth commented.

Meanwhile, the Congress will get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday after more than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history.