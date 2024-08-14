Since 2014, NDTV-Dettol has been at the forefront of a ‘Swasth' change. For the last ten years, the campaign has emerged as one of India's longest running public health campaigns. The tenth season focused on a journey of transformation with the campaign's heartbeat, ‘One World Hygiene — Fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow'.

As NDTV - Dettol culminate Season 10, tune into Independence Day Special on August 15 to know how the campaign worked towards building a healthier nation.

Here are the live updates of Banega Swasth India Season 10 Finale With Campaign Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana:

Aug 14, 2024 18:33 (IST) Ravi Bhatnagar of Reckitt discusses how the NDTV - Dettol's #BanegaSwasthIndia campaign has changed lives.

Ravi Bhatnagar (@RaviBha24785910) of @ThisIsReckitt on how the @ndtv - @DettolIndia's #BanegaSwasthIndia campaign has changed lives.#WatchLive:

📺: NDTV Network

🗓️: August 15

⏱️: 1 - 3 PM (IST)

🔗: https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVXpic.twitter.com/ixR1toS5Se - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) August 14, 2024

Aug 14, 2024 18:32 (IST) Handwashing Rapid Fire Ft. Ayushmann Khurrana

When Ayushmann Khurrana was told 20 seconds hain tumhare paas!

Aug 14, 2024 18:32 (IST) Rapid Banega Swasth India Rinse With Campaign Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana



Ayushmann Khurrana tells us how he keeps his hands clean amid his busy schedule!

Aug 14, 2024 18:31 (IST) Germs are not for sharing!

Dettol's hygiene kit glitter germ experiment explains the reason. This Independence Day, don't forget to watch NDTV - Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia season 10 finale with campaign ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana and be the part of our 'Swasth Moment'. Watch LIVE only on NDTV Network and ndtv.com/swasthindia - August 15, 1 PM (IST) onwards.