Since 2014, NDTV-Dettol has been at the forefront of a ‘Swasth' change. For the last ten years, the campaign has emerged as one of India's longest running public health campaigns. The tenth season focused on a journey of transformation with the campaign's heartbeat, ‘One World Hygiene — Fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow'.
As NDTV - Dettol culminate Season 10, tune into Independence Day Special on August 15 to know how the campaign worked towards building a healthier nation.
Here are the live updates of Banega Swasth India Season 10 Finale With Campaign Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana:
Ravi Bhatnagar of Reckitt discusses how the NDTV - Dettol's #BanegaSwasthIndia campaign has changed lives.
Handwashing Rapid Fire Ft. Ayushmann Khurrana
When Ayushmann Khurrana was told 20 seconds hain tumhare paas!
Rapid Banega Swasth India Rinse With Campaign Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana tells us how he keeps his hands clean amid his busy schedule!
Germs are not for sharing!
Dettol's hygiene kit glitter germ experiment explains the reason. This Independence Day, don't forget to watch NDTV - Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia season 10 finale with campaign ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana and be the part of our 'Swasth Moment'. Watch LIVE only on NDTV Network and ndtv.com/swasthindia - August 15, 1 PM (IST) onwards.
Live Blog: #BanegaSwasthIndia Season 10 Finale With Campaign Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana
One of India's longest running public health campaigns, NDTV- Dettol Banega Swasth India wraps up its season 10. Join in with campaign ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.
Watch Live on NDTV Network and ndtv.com/swasthindia on August 15 from 1-3pm (IST).