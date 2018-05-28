Ban Mosque Loudspeakers Over Noise Pollution, Says Plea In Green Court A bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), police and others while seeking their replies before June 26.

Share EMAIL PRINT Plea alleged that activities of some mosques were in violation of the Environment Act (File) New Delhi: A plea seeking ban on use of loudspeakers in mosques for allegedly causing noise pollution has been filed before the National Green Tribunal which today sought response of the centre and others.



The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Akhand Bharat Morcha alleging that illegal use of loudspeakers at mosques adversely affected the health of residents living in their vicinity.



The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Raj Malik, had alleged that the activities of some mosques were in violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, adding that authorities have not taken any action despite several complaints.



It has claimed that these places of worship were located in silent zones housing schools and hospitals and noise from their loudspeakers surpassed the laid down decibel levels.



The petition referred to the NGT's September 2017 order which directed the Delhi government and the DPCC to ensure that religious places in East Delhi strictly adhere to the guidelines on noise pollution.



The tribunal had asked the DPCC to take appropriate action against the places of worship in case any violation was found by authorities.



