Balloon Explosion Caught On Camera, Narrow Escape For Karnataka Mutt Head

Highlights A Karnataka mutt head had a narrow escape A bunch of gas-filled balloons exploded during an event Footage of explosion shows seer's supporters rushing towards him

A Karnataka mutt head had a narrow escape on Tuesday after a bunch of gas-filled balloons exploded during an event in Suttur, nearly 150 km from state capital Bengaluru.

Suttur Mutt's head seer Shivratri Deshikendra Swami was inaugurating a wrestling tournament when the unexpected explosion created panic.

The dramatic footage of the explosion shows the seer's supporters rushing towards him as the balloons above him and the others guests catch fire.

While the seer remained unhurt, three people were injured during the explosion and were taken to the hospital.

The reason for the explosion is being investigated.