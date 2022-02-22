'(Bajrang Dal) Brothers Won't Let This Go': Killed Karnataka Man's Sister

Three persons were arrested and around 12 are being questioned in connection with the murder of Harsha.

The sister of the Bajranj Dal man whose killing set off a massive row in Karnataka since Sunday, told NDTV today that her "brothers" -– right wing men in the Bajrang Dal – will not "let the issue go so easily" and they will get her "justice". Ashwini also told NDTV that she was always proud of his activities and never stopped him from his activism.

"I believe in the justice system. My brothers will give me justice. My brothers will never let got off this easily," she told NDTV.

Sources say that Harsha -- who was stabbed on Sunday night by a group that came in a car -- was being watched, and he had received threat calls.

Asked if Harsha received threat calls and whether he conveyed anything of it to the family, Ashwini said, "He never shared anything with us. He had a routine. He would go to work and return home. Our parents are aged. He used to never share anything with us".

Asked if she ever warned her brother to not to take part in protests or activities of Bajrang Dal, she said, "I was always happy that he was very active member. I always supported him. But we never expected that he would lose his life".

Violence erupted in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday during the funeral of Harsha, and his death has been linked by many to the ongoing row over hijab (headscarves) in the state.

Amid the volatile situation, around 1000 police personnel, Rapid Action Force and the local police carried out a flag march in the area that witnessed violence.

The state government has blamed the local administration for the decision to allow his funeral procession, which was attended by around 5,000 people and ended in arson, stone pelting and police lathicharge.

Though the Karnataka government ruled out any link to the row over hijab yesterday, a minister today said the murder will be investigated from "all angles including the hijab row".

"Organisations behind the hijab row are also under the scanner, their role is also being looked at. Legal action will be taken against those who engaged in stone pelting yesterday," said state Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra.