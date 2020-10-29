Bail Hearing Of Three Accused Arrested On Their Way To UP's Hathras Today

Earlier, their bail plea was rejected by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mathura (Representational)

A district court has deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of one of the four people charged with sedition, among other charges, after they were arrested while on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional District Judge Amar Singh ordered that since the decision on the bail application of two co-accused is slated for October 29 and Masood Ahmed has also been charged for similar offences, his bail application will also be taken up on the same day, according to government counsel Narendra Sharma.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajput had on October 20 extended the judicial custody of the four, including that of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, till November 2.

Special Task Force (STF) Inspector Rajesh Kumar Paliwal sought an extension of Masood Ahmed's custody by 10 days but the district judge said he should take it up during the hearing on Thursday.

"Present your plea on October 29 when bail application of two co-accused charged under similar offence would also be taken up," Amar Singh said.

The bail pleas of the three of the accused, Atiqur Rahman, Aalam and Masood Ahmed, will now be decided on Thursday, Assistant District Government Counsel Sharma said.

Earlier, their bail plea was rejected by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mathura on October 16.

Uttar Pradesh Police had on October 7 charged the four for sedition and other charges, two days after they were arrested on their way to Hathras, where a Dalit woman had been allegedly gang raped and murdered.

They were later sent to judicial custody.

According to the FIR, charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IT Act were also filed against the four, who were accused by the state police of having links with the Popular Front of India and its affiliates.