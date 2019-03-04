Ex-Biju Janata Dal Leader Jay Panda To Join BJP Today: Sources

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ex-Biju Janata Dal leader Baijayant Jay Panda will join BJP today

Baijayant Jay Panda, who quit Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) last year, is likely to join the BJP shortly, sources said on Monday. Jay Panda, 55, quit the BJD last May after a bitter falling out with his party chief, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The owner of a large conglomerate with interests in mining, power and real estate, Jay Panda had been a parliamentarian of the BJD since 2000 and had been among the party's most prominent leaders from Odisha.

The switch may hurt Naveen Patnaik's party in Odisha ahead of the national and state elections, especially with the BJP making inroads into the state.

Jay Panda's troubles with his party boss peaked when he was suspended on "disciplinary grounds" after he appeared to openly challenge the leadership after a poor performance in local polls in 2017. He was removed as the BJD's parliamentary party spokesperson over an article he wrote shortly after Panchayat or rural body polls, alleging that the party was being run by "opportunists".

The BJP had emerged the second-largest party in the polls, gaining at the cost of the BJD.

The rift widened and became so deep that he was hit with eggs and slippers by party workers loyal to Naveen Patnaik at a meeting.

The party stopped short of expelling the four-time lawmaker though he alleged a conspiracy by a rival leader to remove him.

Jay Panda's attacks intensified after the BJD ordered a probe against him on the complaint of some local leaders about his "behaviour".