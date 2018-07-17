Bahujan Samaj Party Workers Vow To Make Mayawati Next Prime Minister

BSP leaders said that Ms Mayawati could prevent the BJP from coming to power again in 2019. (File)

BSP workers yesterday make party chief Mayawati the next prime minister of the country claiming that only she could represent Dalits in a strong manner and defeat the BJP, a party leader said.

At a meeting of party workers of Lucknow and Kanpur region, BSP leaders said that Ms Mayawati could prevent the BJP from coming to power again in 2019.

Slogans hailing the Mulayam-Kanshiram tie-up in 1993 were also raised in the meeting yesterday, the leader said.

Addressing the gathering, BSP national vice-president Jay Prakash Singh said the party was working on a strategy to make 'Behenji' the prime minister.

PM Modi will be defeated by Ms Mayawati, he claimed.

Rajya Sabha MP Veer Singh also echoed similar sentiments while addressing the conference, the leader said.