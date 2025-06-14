He Posted 'Thank You' Note On Social Media For UK Trip, Died In Crash

He announced he is going to the UK and thanked his wife, friends and family in a Facebook post at 1.17 pm on Thursday. Next, he called his brother from the plane at 1:27 pm. A few minutes later, the Air India plane took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for London's Gatwick Airport but crashed seconds later into a building and burst into flames at 1:39 pm, in one of the worst aviation disasters the country has seen.

Badruddin Halani, of a renowned business family from Gujarat's Anand, was one among the 241 people on the plane who died in the crash. The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, one Canadian. There were 12 crew members.

The Aviation Ministry said that the last words of the doomed Air India flight AI-171 radioed by the cockpit crew were a desperate "Mayday, Mayday", moments before the crash. Only one person - Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old businessman based in the UK - survived in the accident.

Badruddin Halani, travelling with his wife Yasmin and sister-in-law Malek, was headed to London to spend time with his grandchildren. He had also planned to go to the US to raise funds for RSS-affiliated Sainik School in Silvasa, his dream project.

"He (Badruddin) was dedicated to social service. The Sainik School in Silvasa was his dream project. He was also an emotional grandfather who wanted to spend time with his grandchildren in London," Rajubhai Halani, brother of Badruddin, told NDTV.

The brother also spoke about Badruddin's association with Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, who was also on the same flight.

As many of the bodies are burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims of Thursday's horrific tragedy.

Asim Halani, son of Badruddin, landed yesterday in Ahmedabad and reached the hospital for DNA profiling, the first step in getting back the body of his father.

"Both my daughters were very much excited as their grandparents were coming to London. They made greeting cards for them. Now whom will they give the cards? It is a very difficult situation in our family," Asim Halani told NDTV.

Junior Halani recounted the loving nature of his father and how he wanted his daughters to experience the same.

"I too have fond memories of my childhood. My father (Badruddin) never scolded me. If I asked for a toy, he would bring multiple. I wanted similar love and affection to be experienced by my daughters. I still remember when my elder daughter was born here, he (Badruddin) used to carry her on his shoulder and walk around," he said, fighting back tears.