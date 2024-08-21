House Of Man Who Sexually Abused 2 Nursery School Girls Vandalised

Visuals showed a broken ceiling fan and utensils and other household items scattered everywhere.

Days after the sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur, the house of the accused was vandalised this evening.

Akshay Shinde - a sweeper working at the school - was arrested a day after he assaulted the girls, aged 3 and 4, on August 16. He will stay in police remand till August 26.

The town came to a standstill on Tuesday after thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks and stormed the school where the girls were abused. The outrage came close on the heels of the rape and murder of a young doctor at a Kolkata hospital that sparked protests across the country.

After the incident, the Maharashtra government issued a directive asking all the schools in the state to install CCTV cameras on their premises within a month.

"All private schools in the state are required to comply with new guidelines from the department, mandating the installation of CCTV cameras at appropriate locations within school premises. Failure to comply may result in actions such as withholding financial grants or revocation of the school's operating permit," the order said.

The CCTV footage should be examined at least three times a week, and it would be the principal's responsibility to contact police if any concerning incident is captured by the cameras, the order said.

The school managements have also been instructed to conduct thorough background checks of all employees with the assistance of the local police station.

The principal, a class teacher and a female attendant have been suspended over the incident. Three police officials, including a senior police inspector, have also been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

It was also alleged that the parents of the girls were made to wait for 11 hours at Badlapur police station before the officials took note of their complaints.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he has ordered the formation of a special investigation team headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said action will be taken against the school. He said the case will be fast-tracked and the guilty won't be spared.