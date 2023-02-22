Baby Girl Born Onboard Suryanagari Express, Railways Shares Pics

The mother and baby are doing fine

A woman, travelling on the Jodhpur-bound Suryanagari Express, delivered a baby girl inside the train, the Western Railways announced in a tweet this morning. The incident happened on Tuesday when a woman travelling from Mumbai to Rajasthan's Falna, started experiencing labour pain. The baby was delivered safely with the help of female passengers. Meanwhile, the travelling ticket examiner onboard the train informed the Surat station superintendent about the incident.

Western Railways tweeted two pictures of the new-born baby and wrote, ''In Suryanagari Express on 21.02.2023, a female passenger travelling from Mumbai to Falna suddenly suffered labour pain, onboard TTE immediately informed Surat station superintendent and with the help of female passengers, safe delivery was done.''

See the tweet here:

ट्रेन में गूंजी किलकारी...👶🚉



सूर्यनगरी एक्सप्रेस में दिनांक 21.02.2023 को मुंबई से फालना सफ़र कर रही एक महिला यात्री को अचानक प्रसव पीड़ा हुई,ऑन बोर्ड टीटीई ने तुरंत इसकी सूचना सूरत स्टेशन अधीक्षक को दी तथा महिला यात्रिओं की मदद से सुरक्षित डिलीवरी कराई गयी। pic.twitter.com/1x3v0jnY3W — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 22, 2023

When they reached Surat, the railway officials arranged for an ambulance and other facilities. The mother and baby were taken to the hospital. Both are doing fine.

In a follow-up tweet, the Railways wrote, ''As soon as they reached the next station, Surat, a team of doctors attended them and sent them to the hospital for better care of the woman and the newborn. Mother and newborn baby are completely healthy. The woman's husband has thanked the railway team for this quick help and care.''

Last year in September, a final-year medical student helped a woman give birth to a baby while travelling on the Secunderabad Duranto express train. The pregnant woman who hailed from Srikakulam went into labour while travelling when the train was about to reach Anakapalli station. Seeing this, the medical student travelling in the same coach helped the pregnant woman deliver the baby.



