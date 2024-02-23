Baby Dies After Falling Into Bucket Of Hot Water In Gurugram

Incident occurred when child's mother left him unsupervised briefly: Cops (Representational)

Two-and-a-half-year-old boy died of burns after falling into a bucket of hot water in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in the Damdama Dhani village of the Sohna area on Monday and the toddler died during treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Thursday afternoon, cops said.

The police said the incident occurred when the toddler's mother left him unsupervised briefly with a bucket of hot water on the terrace of their home on Monday. She returned a few minutes later and found that her son had fallen into the bucket, Inspector Surender Kumar, SHO of Sohna city, said.

The toddler suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital, police said.

"We have taken action under CrPC section 174 based on the statement of a relative of the dead child," Mr Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)