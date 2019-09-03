Azam Khan, Accused Of Grabbing Land, Finds Support In Mulyam Singh Yadav

Azam Khan has accused the BJP government of committing "atrocities".

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav today alleged that injustice is being done to senior party leader Azam Khan and that the party will protest against it.

Azam Khan is facing accusations of grabbing land. Authorities have claimed that the gate of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by the leader, is allegedly being built on government land.

Coming out in support of Azam Khan, Mulayam Singh said, "Injustice is being meted out to Azam Khan and SP workers will launch a protest against it. "If needed, will meet the Prime Minister," he said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Azam Khan has accused the BJP government of committing "atrocities" to win the upcoming bypolls in the state, referring to the raids at his university. The Uttar Pradesh government wants to destroy the university," he had alleged.

