'Ayushman Bharat' Scheme Brought Healthcare Closer To People: BJP Chief

Health scheme 'Ayushman Bharat' beneficiaries crossed the one-crore mark, Mr Nadda said (File)

With the number of 'Ayushman Bharat' beneficiaries crossing the one-crore mark, the BJP on Wednesday said the health insurance scheme has not only brought healthcare closer to the people but has also provided a Rs five-lakh cover to minimise the financial risks arising out of major diseases.

"PM Narendra Modi's flagship programme to ensure health for all, Ayushman Bharat, has crossed 1 crore beneficiaries in less than two years. I am grateful to the PM's leadership for this success in making a giant step towards a 'Healthy India'," party president JP Nadda said.

He said people were grateful to the doctors, nurses, health workers and para medical staff for their endless effort and dedication in making this programme a success.

"Their commitment has helped us to make affordable, accessible healthcare a reality for all," Mr Nadda added.

Over one crore people have availed treatment worth around Rs 13,412 crore for free in hospitals across the country under the Ayushman Bharat since its launch in September 2018, officials said.

Also, 2,132 patients have availed or are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) in the country, the National Health Authority (NHA), which is responsible for implementing the scheme, said on Wednesday.



