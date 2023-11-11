'Ayodhya Will Receive 10 Times More Tourists After...': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said PM Modi is realising the vision of Ramrajya (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Ayodhya will have ten times more tourists visiting the holy city after the inauguration of Ram Temple in January.

On the occasion of Diwali eve, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river.

In his address after paying obeisance to Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki and Laxman ji on the occasion of Deepotsav, the Chief Minister urged the residents of Ayodhya to start preparations for that historic programme on January 22 from now onwards, with the resolution of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

"Ayodhya will have ten times more tourists after Makar Sankranti and the inauguration of the grand Ram temple on January 22, 2024, than currently being received by the temple town," CM Yogi said.

He said that Ayodhya is the favourite city of Lord Shri Ram and the double-engine government is determined to develop it as the most beautiful city in the world.

The Chief Minister further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get a historic welcome in Ayodhya.

"A slogan echoed that "Yogi ji do one thing, build the temple...". Today, after 500 years of sacrifices, movements and campaigns, Lord Shri Ram is going to sit in his grand temple. Now it is the responsibility of the people of Ayodhya that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes on January 22 to enshrine Lord Shri Ram in his grand temple, his welcome in Ayodhya should also be historic," he said.

Congratulating people on Diwali, the Chief Minister said, "We all are fortunate that we are witnessing the festival of lights here. This festival of lights is happening live in more than 100 countries of the world. The world is watching how Lord Shri Ram would have come to Ayodhya in Pushpak Viman thousands of years ago and how the gods would have showered flowers on him from the sky. When we started this programme seven years ago, there was confusion."

"The programme, which was started here at that time with the cooperation of reverred saints and public representatives, is today realising the Prime Minister's vision of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. We all are seeing the new Ayodhya being built. Currently, work is being done on 178 development projects worth Rs 30,500 crores in Ayodhya," he added.

He further stated that PM Modi is realising the vision of Ramrajya.

"Be it a natural calamity, the problem of terrorism or other problems, work has been done for the welfare of the poor while eliminating fears from society. Free arrangements for housing, toilets, electricity connection and insurance of Rs 5 lakh have been made for the poor for their treatment. Not only this, the work of providing free tests, free treatment, free vaccine and free food grains is being done since the Corona period," he said.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Lord Ram is the bearer of Indian culture and social values.

"Lord Shri Ram and Ramayana are the bearers of Indian culture and social values. There is Ramayana in every house. In some form or the other, Lord Shri Ram has had his presence in every part of the world. Lord Shri Ram is revered by tribals and forest dwellers also. As a result of the construction of the temple here in Ayodhya, there will be a big change in employment and economy," the governor said.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, a large number of sages and saints and abbots of various monasteries, state government ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan, Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh and other officials were present.

