Ayodhya Verdict: 1528 To Now, A 10-Point Timeline Of The Case

Ayodhya Case: Massive security arrangements are in place to ensure there is no backlash after verdict.

New Delhi/Ayodhya: Seventy years after the first court case was filed in the dispute post-Independence, the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi title suit today. The dispute, that has dominated the country's political discourse for decades, has seen many twists and turns and led to a series of court battles with various groups staking claim to the site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. An ancient mosque that stood there was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, triggering riots that killed 2,000 people across the country. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the chief justice, is expected to deliver its decision on who should control the site today.