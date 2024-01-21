Kashmiri Saffron, Aligarh's Lock: What States Are Donating For Ram Temple

Ayodhya's Ram Temple will be opened to public from January 23

The grand ‘Pran Prathistha' (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to take place tomorrow. While the preparations for the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir began on January 16, the temple will be opened for 'darshan' to the public from January 23.

As we are just a day away from the consecration ceremony, devotees from every corner have been offering gifts and donations for the grand temple.

Let's take a look at it:

Saffron from Kashmir

As per news agency ANI, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar handed over 2 kg of organic saffron from Kashmir to the 'Yajman' of Shri Ram temple Anil Mishra.

Talking about this gift from Kashmir, Alok Kumar said, “Muslim brothers and sisters from Kashmir came to meet me and expressed their happiness at the construction of Ram temple, and said that even though we follow different religions, our ancestors are the same. They said that Lor Ram is one of their favourite ancestors. They handed over 2kg of organically produced pure saffron from Kashmir. I am handing it over to the 'Yajman' of Shri Ram Temple Anil Mishra.”

Silk bedsheet from Tamil Nadu

The VHP President also donated a silk bed sheet depicting the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Sharing details about the special bedsheet, Mr Kumar said, “Silk manufacturers from Tamil Nadu have sent a silk bed sheet depicting the Shri Ram temple. It is made by 10 people working together for 10 days.”

Lock from Aligarh

Another ANI report revealed that devotees from Aligarh have sent the world's largest lock, weighing 400 kg.

This massive lock was made two years ago by an elderly couple, Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmini Sharma.

Laddoos from Hyderabad

Devotees from Hyderabad have sent enormous 1,265 kg laddoos as Prasad from Ram Temple. The report revealed that this Prasad was prepared by Sri Ram Catering Services in Hyderabad.

Nagabhushanam Reddy, the owner of the catering services, talked about the laddoo Prasad and said, “God has blessed my business and my family. I had pledged to prepare 1 kg of laddoo for each day till I am alive. I have brought a food certificate as well. These laddus can last one month. 25 men prepared the laddoos for 3 days.”

Blankets from Rajasthan

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust informed that Shri Mehndipur Balaji Mandir Nyas has gifted 1,51,000 boxes of laddoo prasad. In addition, they have also received 7,000 blankets for distribution among the devotees.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में आने वाले भक्तों के लिए प्रसाद और अन्य सामग्री भेंट स्वरूप प्रदान करने के लिए श्री मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर न्यास को धन्यवाद



Incense stick from Guajarat

A 108-foot-long incense stick was brought to Ayodhya from Gujarat. This incense stick, weighing 3,610 kg and almost 3.5 feet, has been gifted to the Ram Mandir. Cow dung, ghee, essence, flower extracts and herbs were used to prepare this massive incense stick, which, once lit, will last for about a month and a half.