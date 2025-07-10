"We Are Really Excited": Shubhanshu Shukla's Parents Await His Return

As the date for the return of Axiom Space's Axe-4 mission crew from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth nears, the parents of mission pilot IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla expressed their excitement to welcome their son, who, they say, made them proud.

"We are really excited, the entire family is excited. We pray to God for him to come back soon. We pray for his safe return," Shambhu Dayal Shukla, the father of Shubhanshu Shukla, told ANI.

"It is a matter of pride for us that he is coming back after completing the mission, we thank God for it...They will return after a date is set...Everything will be taken into consideration and then a date will be set...He is healthy and his mission is going on well," he added.

The crew was slated to embark on a return journey on July 10. However, the crew will not return to Earth according to the original schedule, extending their stay on the International Space Station by at least four days, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). But the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not confirmed the latest development.

"We are very excited. We are delighted that the moment when our child comes back to us is coming, and that we will get to meet him. We pray to God that he is back safe," Asha Shukla, the mother of Shubhanshu Shukla, told ANI.

"It has come in the newspapers that the seeds he sowed have now sprouted...We are really excited for his return...We will welcome him with open arms, warmth and band-baaja. The date of return is not set, though," she added.

The Axiom Mission 4 crew members conducted a wide range of research activities aimed at advancing scientific studies, testing new technologies, and continuing global outreach efforts in space exploration, Axiom Space shared on its mission blog on Tuesday.

According to Axiom Space, over the last few days, Commander Peggy Whitson, Group Captain Pilot Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu have advanced scientific studies, contributing to the mission's broader goals in space exploration and Earth-based innovation.

On Tuesday, the crew held research on microgravity.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla conducted three experiments. In the first instance, he worked on the sprouts project to study how microgravity affects germination and early plant development. On return to Earth, the seeds will be cultivated over several generations to examine changes in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles.

In another experiment, he deployed and stowed microalgae, which are being investigated for their potential to produce food, oxygen, and even biofuels. Their resilience and versatility make them ideal for supporting human life on long-duration missions, Axiom Space's blog observed.

